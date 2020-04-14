The Pro-Shor group, supported by deputies of Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase, ensured that the airport charge of nine euros in full was “left in Ilan Shor’s pocket”, while the government proposed that half of this amount, would be directed to the special fund in the state budget, opened to help doctors fight the coronavirus pandemic.



About this on his page in the social network, commenting decision of the Constitutional Court, wrote the chairman of the PSRM faction in parliament, Corneliu Furculita.



“Who lost? All the citizens who were left without an important source in the state budget - annually about 15 million euros are collected from this airport tax. Several tens of thousands of HoReCa workers lost, who will continue to pay 20% VAT instead of the 15% proposed by the government. This is one of the most affected areas in our country. The Pro-Shor group, Sandu and Nastase won, but the citizens of the Republic of Moldova lost. Now the government has to determine another opportunity to present solutions on these and other issues, which is what citizens are waiting for,” he stressed.



Recall that on April 13, the Constitutional Court, at the request of the opposition, declared the Law on Anti-Crisis Measures adopted by the government unconstitutional.