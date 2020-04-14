Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Ion Chicu: Many companies may resume work by the end of April


This was stated by the cabinet head during a press briefing.

According to the Prime Minister, many companies, including restaurants and cafes, can resume work in Moldova by the end of April. This will be possible if the number of infected people does not exceed 3 thousand people.

Ion Chicu noted that for this in the next two weeks, sanitary-epidemiological rules must be more strictly observed. This also applies to the upcoming Easter holiday.


14/04/2020

