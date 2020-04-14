The number of recovered patients in our country has reached 134 people. This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.



Thus, the total number of people recovered has reached 134. At present, in Moldova 1,712 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and the results of 8,149 tests have been processed.



According to the Ministry of Health, 188 people are in serious condition, and 488 in moderate severity.