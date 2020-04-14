Propaganda and speculation. This is how the Head of State, Igor Dodon, described the statements of some politicians who accused the President of interfering in the activities of the Constitutional Court.



A press release distributed by the presidential administration said the Head of State had a telephone conversation with the chairman of the Constitutional Court, Vladimir Tsurcan, after the judges made a decision on the law under which the government took responsibility.



"The purpose of the conversation was not a" demand for explanations" as some are trying to interpret, but to inform the President of the country about the nature and legal consequences of the decision," the press release said.



At the same time, the presidential administration clarified that the decision of the Constitutional Court was not decisive, and the Head of State intended to bring clarity and hope to get assistance for certain social categories, entrepreneurs and citizens who were awaiting a decision passed through a law for which the government took responsibility.



"There are enough examples in the history of constitutionalism of the Republic of Moldova when judges publicly expressed their opinions on the appeals under consideration - and they did not become the subject of such political excitement," the press communiqué says.



The President urges the political class not to use rhetoric from the propaganda arsenal to promote this topic.



"We hope that political passions will return to the mainstream of the national interest and the real needs of citizens. Overcoming the epidemic consequences and implementing social security measures should strengthen all political actors who are urged to abandon cynical goals that harm citizens," the presidential administration said in the statement.