Ministry of Health reports the death of a 63-year-old patient with coronavirus


On the eve, another case of death from a coronavirus was recorded in Moldova - a 63-year-old resident of Stefan Voda.

The woman was taken in serious condition to the Republican Clinical Hospital on April 3. She had a chronic illness. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her. Thus, the number of deaths at the moment is 36.


Опубликовано: 09:20 14/04/2020

