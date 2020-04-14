Ministry of Health reports the death of a 63-year-old patient with coronavirus
On the eve, another case of death from a coronavirus was recorded in Moldova - a 63-year-old resident of Stefan Voda.
The woman was taken in serious condition to the Republican Clinical Hospital on April 3. She had a chronic illness. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her. Thus, the number of deaths at the moment is 36.
Опубликовано: 09:20 14/04/2020
