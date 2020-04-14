Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
50 новых случаев COVID-19. В Молдове отмечен самый низкий уровень заражений за последние недели
 

Dollar and euro will significantly fall in price


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on April 14.

The dollar will fall in price by 19 bans. Its price will be 17 lei 90 bans. The euro with 24 bans less will cost 19 lei 53 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 4 bans that is five bans less than yesterday. The cost of the Ukrainian hryvnia will be 66 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24.


Опубликовано: 09:18 14/04/2020

