Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
50 новых случаев COVID-19. В Молдове отмечен самый низкий уровень заражений за последние недели
 

Another settlement is quarantined in Moldova


The town of Glodeni received quarantine status by the Commission for Emergency Situations decision.

Tomorrow from 8.00 am in Glodeni quarantine will be announced. Thus, we will have foour settlements in quarantine,” said Prime Minister Ion Chicu after the meeting of the Unified Command Center.

Recall, quarantine status is also valid in the settlements of Talmaza and Karakhasani, the Stefan Voda district and in Soroca.


Опубликовано: 19:24 13/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:
  • Quarantine may be introduced in another settlement of Moldova
  • Two settlements in the Hincesti district are quarantined
  • The quarantine regime has been tightened in Soroca
  • The village of Palanca is closed to quarantine due to African swine fever
  • Over 7,000 Moldovan citizens are at home quarantine










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV