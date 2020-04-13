The town of Glodeni received quarantine status by the Commission for Emergency Situations decision.



“Tomorrow from 8.00 am in Glodeni quarantine will be announced. Thus, we will have foour settlements in quarantine,” said Prime Minister Ion Chicu after the meeting of the Unified Command Center.



Recall, quarantine status is also valid in the settlements of Talmaza and Karakhasani, the Stefan Voda district and in Soroca.