The Institute of Emergency Medicine director, Mikhail Ciocanu, said that in Moldova there were enough artificial ventilation devices needed for patients with severe COVID-19 form.



According to him, out of 500 cash machines so far only 12 have been used.



“We do not have a deficit of these devices, as we have about 12 intubated patients. 90% of ventilators have a high ability to filter oxygen for the lungs", - said Mikhail Ciocanu. “Maybe this is the reason for the low mortality rate. We also have specialists who are able to properly treat patients with COVID-19.”



Director of the Institute of Emergency Medicine said that all employees were equipped with the necessary protective equipment: overalls, masks, shields and gloves.



“120 employees work with 61 patients, and no one has been infected with coronavirus, which means that protective measures are correctly applied,” said Ciocanu.



The director of the Institute of Emergency Medicine also noted that all medical institutions had the necessary medicines, and its provision was centralized through the Ministry of Health.