Urgent! 50 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day, another 50 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Total in the republic 1,712 cases of infection with coronavirus are confirmed.

Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.


Опубликовано: 19:05 13/04/2020

