The Head of State, Igor Dodon, called on citizens on Easter week to continue to observe the rules established by the authorities and not expose themselves and loved ones to the risk of infecting.



“This week we are trying to be better, not forgetting traditions of our ancestors, but at the same time I urge you to be very careful. This week, services will be held in all churches of the country, and the authorities are urging you to stay at home, be with your loved ones and not risk,” the President said.



According to the decision of the Orthodox Church of Moldova Synod, the Holy Easter Liturgy will be held only with the participation of church servants who help in the worship. Christians are strongly encouraged to pray at home, being able to watch the service in real time.