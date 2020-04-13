Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
A 78-year-old woman died from coronavirus


The Ministry of Health is reporting a new death caused by COVID-19. According to the agency, this is a 78-year-old resident of the commune of Chorescu, Chisinau municipality.

The woman was hospitalized on March 30 at the Emergency Hospital. Today she passed away. Thus, the total number of deaths at the moment is 35.


Опубликовано: 14:37 13/04/2020

