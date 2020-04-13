Over the past eight days, dynamics of the situation with coronavirus in Moldova are relatively optimistic, and the daily growth rate of the number of new cases of the disease is less than it was assumed in the most optimistic scenario for our country.



This was announced at a press briefing by Igor Dodon, who emphasized that this meant that the restrictions imposed by the authorities and the responsibility of most citizens who comply with them have gave its results. The Head of State noted that at the end of March, on the recommendation of WHO, three scenarios for Moldova were discussed:



- the most negative one, which assumed a daily increase in new cases of 27%. According to this scenario, it was assumed that in late April the number of coronavirus infected in our country would approach 28 thousand;

- Scenario 2 - 16% growth every day;

- Scenario 3 was the most optimistic one, which implied an increase of 11% daily, and 3 thousand infected in Moldova at the end of April.



“I want to inform you that the last eight days, the average growth is 9.4% daily. That is, it is even less than in the optimistic scenario, the situation is better. Dear compatriots, the restrictions imposed by the authorities and responsibility of the vast majority of you give results. If this dynamics continues in the next 7-8 days, by the end of April the authorities will lift some restrictions on economic activity”, the President said.



The Head of State, however, noted that still there was no need to relax, and further adhere to all the rules introduced in the coming week and a half.



“There were no new cases in Soroca yesterday because a strict quarantine was announced. But we are having a negative situation in Glodeni, and most likely today the emergency commission will decide to introduce quarantine there,” he summed up.