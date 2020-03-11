70-year-old resident of Glodeni died of coronavirus
The Ministry of Health is reporting a new case of death from coronavirus. It's about a 70-year-old man from Glodeni.
The Ministry of Health brings its condolences to the relatives of the deceased and urges people to stay home, avoid visiting public places and observe the rules of personal hygiene. The agency recalls that the risk group includes older people and people with chronic diseases.
Thus, the total number of deaths increased to 33.
Опубликовано: 09:40 13/04/2020
