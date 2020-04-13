The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on April 13.



The dollar will fall in price by 18 bans immediately - to 18 lei 9 bans. The euro will become cheaper by seven bans. It will cost 19 lei 77 bans. The Romanian leu will lose one ban - 4 lei 9 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 66 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24 bans.