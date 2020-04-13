Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The main currencies’ rate on April 13


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on April 13.

The dollar will fall in price by 18 bans immediately - to 18 lei 9 bans. The euro will become cheaper by seven bans. It will cost 19 lei 77 bans. The Romanian leu will lose one ban - 4 lei 9 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 66 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24 bans.


Опубликовано: 09:10 13/04/2020

