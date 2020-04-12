Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
In Moldova, 102 new cases of coronavirus infection are registered


As of April 12, in the Republic of Moldova, 102 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered.

In total, 1,662 people are infected in the country.

It is worth noting that the number of newly registered cases for the eighth day consecutively is lower than the registered “anti-record” of April 4, when the number of infected exceeded 160 people. According to Ion Chicu, this indicates that the situation is stabilizing, but it does not mean that we can relax. The prime minister thanked the citizens for the restrictions. “It is absolutely essential to be mobilized further as well,” he said.


Опубликовано: 17:44 12/04/2020

