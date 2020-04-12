The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus rose to 94
Another 19 people were discharged yesterday from medical facilities.
Repeated tests did not reveal coronavirus at their tests. Thus, the total number of the Moldovans cured of coronavirus has grown to 94.
Repeated tests did not reveal coronavirus at their tests. Thus, the total number of the Moldovans cured of coronavirus has grown to 94.
Опубликовано: 15:29 12/04/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: