The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus rose to 94


Another 19 people were discharged yesterday from medical facilities.

Repeated tests did not reveal coronavirus at their tests. Thus, the total number of the Moldovans cured of coronavirus has grown to 94.


Опубликовано: 15:29 12/04/2020

