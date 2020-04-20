The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MFAEI) informs about organization of charter flights from Rome, Amsterdam, Venice, Paris, London and Berlin from April 13 to 18.



As specified, on April 13 a flight from Rome will go at 1:10 pm. Ticket price is 145 euros. On April 14, a charter flight from the Netherlands will be organized. Departure from Amsterdam Airport is scheduled for 2:10 pm. Ticket price is 154 euros. On April 15, our citizens, moldpres.md writes, will be able to return home from Venice. Departure is scheduled for 5:00 pm, ticket price is 129 euros. Another plane will fly from Paris at 2:00 pm. Ticket price is 203 euros. On April 17 and 18, flights from London and Berlin will be organized.