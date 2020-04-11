Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Coronavirus in Moldova: situation on the morning of April 11


As of the morning of April 11, 1,438 cases of coronavirus were registered in Moldova.

So far, 6,839 tests have been done in our country. Of the confirmed cases 120 were “imported”, the rest are local. The largest number of cases is in Chisinau 463. In the second place is Stefan Voda - 178. In the third Soroca - 164.

153 people are in serious condition. 443 - in average. 12 people are connected to ventilators.


11/04/2020

