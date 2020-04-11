Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Обращение президента к согражданам: «Не поддавайтесь на манипуляции!»
 

The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus rose to 75


On the eve, a record number of citizens who were cured of coronavirus – 19 - were discharged from the country's medical institutions.

Repeated tests did not reveal their infection. Information was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu at a press briefing. Thus, the total number of cured citizens rose to 75.


Опубликовано: 10:56 11/04/2020

