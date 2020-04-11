The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus rose to 75
On the eve, a record number of citizens who were cured of coronavirus – 19 - were discharged from the country's medical institutions.
Repeated tests did not reveal their infection. Information was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu at a press briefing. Thus, the total number of cured citizens rose to 75.
Repeated tests did not reveal their infection. Information was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu at a press briefing. Thus, the total number of cured citizens rose to 75.
Опубликовано: 10:56 11/04/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: