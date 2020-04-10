The Republic of Moldova will receive 87 million euros as a grant. EU funds are allocated for projects designed to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Moldova, Ion Chicu, following a meeting with the head of the EU delegation to Moldova, Peter Michalko.



“This is a very generous support. We are grateful to the European Union for it,” Ion Chicu said.



The Prime Minister recalled that the EU provided financial assistance to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, including Moldova. Out of the total amount, 30 million euros will be spent on purchase of equipment and supplies, 11 million - on financing the civil society, 100 million - to small and medium-sized enterprises through the banking system.



At the same time, the EU announced a package of 700 million euros intended for the countries of the Eastern Partnership. This is a medium to long term program. Of the 700 million euros, 200 will go for grants for small and medium-sized enterprises, and 500 million euros will be in the form of guarantees to facilitate lending to enterprises, Ion Chicu said.

