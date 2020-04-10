Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection


During the day in Moldova, another 149 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

A total number of coronavirus cases infection in the republic reached 1,438.


Опубликовано: 17:20 10/04/2020

