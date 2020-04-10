Urgent! 149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection
During the day in Moldova, another 149 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
A total number of coronavirus cases infection in the republic reached 1,438.
Опубликовано: 17:20 10/04/2020
