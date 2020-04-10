The Ambassador of France to the Republic of Moldova, Pascal le Deunff, today handed over to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection a batch of medical equipment for diagnosis of Covid-19.



This batch contains 16,000 sterile tips with a filter for Covid-19 diagnostic tests, moldpres.md reports.



According to the French authorities, this assistance fits into the support of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova in the fight against the epidemic. Last week, the European Commission announced support measures for the Eastern Partnership countries, including the Republic of Moldova. To this end, the EU will allocate more than 840 million euros to its eastern neighbors.



In the short term, the European Union will provide Moldova with EUR 87 million to combat COVID-19 and mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the epidemic.