The Head of State, Igor Dodon, appealed to citizens of the republic to abandon hatred and not give in to manipulations of some political forces that are trying to divide the Moldovan society.



“Unfortunately, I saw a division in society between those who live in Moldova and those who return to the country. I beg you, do not follow this separation. They are our relatives. My sister’s husband lives and works in Moscow, cousins from Sadova are in Padua and other regions of Italy. We all have relatives abroad. Let's give up the hatred that has appeared recently. We are all citizens of Moldova,” Igor Dodon said during the program “The President Answers.”



“We are doing our best and we will get out of this situation, but we will do it all together. Do not give in to manipulations, do not allow yourself to be used by certain political forces,” said Igor Dodon.



“There are losses. There are perished people, over a thousand are in hospitals, the economy has failed, tens of thousands of people have been left without work. The President or the prime minister are not to be blamed for this. The situation is the same all over the world, and we are doing our best to help people. And we will help everyone,” said Igor Dodon.



Recall that earlier the Head of State proposed introducing a moratorium on all political disputes during the state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic.