The Government of the Russian Federation approved an agreement on the loan to Moldova. This was told by President Igor Dodon during the program "The President Answers."



"Perhaps next week the government will propose amendments to the budget for 2020. It will include external financing. Yesterday, the Russian Federation government approved an agreement on the loan. It will be signed in the coming days and these 200 million euros will be included in the budget." - Igor Dodon told.



Recall, Moldova will receive a loan from Russia in the amount of 500 million euros at a rate of 2%, the funds will come to our country in partial transfers.

