Ministry of Health presented a package of anti-crisis measures to combat coronavirus
The Minister of Health, Viorica Dumbraveanu, presented another package of measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new type of virus.
According to the document:
-On April 10, the COVID-19 Center, located on the territory of Moldexpo, will begin its work;
-Mild forms of COVID-19 will be treated at home under the supervision of family doctors. Patients will inform the doctor of their health condition by phone.
-The Ministry of Health intends to use all the country's medical institutions that are equipped with everything necessary to combat COVID-19.
-Laboratories in Balti, Cahul, Republican Clinical Hospital, Republican Dermatovenerologic Dispensary will be involved.
Опубликовано: 12:31 10/04/2020
