The Minister of Health, Viorica Dumbraveanu, presented another package of measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new type of virus.



According to the document:



-On April 10, the COVID-19 Center, located on the territory of Moldexpo, will begin its work;



-Mild forms of COVID-19 will be treated at home under the supervision of family doctors. Patients will inform the doctor of their health condition by phone.



-The Ministry of Health intends to use all the country's medical institutions that are equipped with everything necessary to combat COVID-19.



-Laboratories in Balti, Cahul, Republican Clinical Hospital, Republican Dermatovenerologic Dispensary will be involved.

