Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Данные по COVID-19 в Молдове: Всего 1289 случаев заражения, 56 человек полностью излечились
 

Ministry of Health presented a package of anti-crisis measures to combat coronavirus


The Minister of Health, Viorica Dumbraveanu, presented another package of measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new type of virus.

According to the document:

-On April 10, the COVID-19 Center, located on the territory of Moldexpo, will begin its work;

-Mild forms of COVID-19 will be treated at home under the supervision of family doctors. Patients will inform the doctor of their health condition by phone.

-The Ministry of Health intends to use all the country's medical institutions that are equipped with everything necessary to combat COVID-19.

-Laboratories in Balti, Cahul, Republican Clinical Hospital, Republican Dermatovenerologic Dispensary will be involved.


Опубликовано: 12:31 10/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:
  • The Ministry of Health has determined the list of hospitals for treatment o ...
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of COVID-19 infection detected
  • Patients with mild COVID-19 form will be treated at home
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of COVID-19 infection detected
  • The first death from COVID-19 registered in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV