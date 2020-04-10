President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon presented three possible scenarios for assisting citizens and entrepreneurs during the crisis, after the Constitutional Court suspended the law, for which the government took responsibility.



“The first is the simplest: those who have appealed to the court will withdraw their claims. To do this, you only need to write a statement to the Constitutional Court.



The second - on Monday or Tuesday, when a meeting of the Constitutional Court is scheduled, the judges will decide that the law remains in force.



The third option is that the government proposes a new bill to parliament. All this can happen next week," said Igor Dodon.



"For me and the government, such a decision and the attitude of the opposition was strange. I asked to leave politics aside. It is very cynical on the part of those who demand repeal of the law. Why did the deputies come out with this initiative? There is a clause that suspends the government’s initiative to withdraw part of nine euros from the airport. We decided to transfer half of this amount to the budget. Now you understand why some insisted on this appeal to the Constitutional Court?" - said Igor Dodon.



Recall that as a result of the Constitutional Court decision, where deputies of the PDS, DA Platform, Pro Moldova group and the Shor party appealed, the law, implementation of which the government took responsibility was repealed. The document provided for the allocation of benefits for the unemployed, an increase in social payments and benefits for entrepreneurs.