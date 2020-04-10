The State Hydrometeorological Service has announced a “yellow code” due to increased wind.



According to the Service, today in the afternoon the north-west wind is expected to increase in gusts of 55-70 km / h. The warning will be valid until 6.00 pm. The air temperature will be from +17 to +20 degrees C in the central regions of the country. At night, the thermometer columns will not fall below +8 degrees C.