Strong wind is expected in Moldova
The State Hydrometeorological Service has announced a “yellow code” due to increased wind.
According to the Service, today in the afternoon the north-west wind is expected to increase in gusts of 55-70 km / h. The warning will be valid until 6.00 pm. The air temperature will be from +17 to +20 degrees C in the central regions of the country. At night, the thermometer columns will not fall below +8 degrees C.
Опубликовано: 12:21 10/04/2020
