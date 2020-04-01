Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
President: In late April - early May, we can remove some restrictions


In late April - early May, some restrictions on economic activity can be removed. This applies to trade, HORECA and so on. However, this decision will be made when it becomes clear how the situation is at the end of April, Igor Dodon said in the framework of the program "President Answers."

If the dynamics are positive, and I am glad that for the last 4-5 days we have relatively good dynamics - there is no sharp deterioration in the situation, then we will remove some restrictions so that people can leave their homes and go to shops, not just food ones. But, again, it will depend on the situation development,” he said.

At the same time, Igor Dodon emphasized that restrictions in quarantine zones would remain until the risk of mass infection disappears. The Head of State also noted that there was no decision to extend the state of emergency and urged not to believe the rumors.


10:37 10/04/2020

