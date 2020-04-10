Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
How much will the main currencies cost on Friday and the weekend


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on April 10-12.

The dollar will cost 18 lei 27 bans. The euro will drop by 28 bans - up to 19 lei 84 bans. The Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 10 bans, the Ukrainian hryvnia 66 bans, and the Russian ruble 24 bans.


10:00 10/04/2020

