How much will the main currencies cost on Friday and the weekend
The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on April 10-12.
The dollar will cost 18 lei 27 bans. The euro will drop by 28 bans - up to 19 lei 84 bans. The Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 10 bans, the Ukrainian hryvnia 66 bans, and the Russian ruble 24 bans.
Опубликовано: 10:00 10/04/2020
