A board with humanitarian aid from the Government of the People's Republic of China landed at the Kiev airport. A cargo weighing about three tons for the Republic of Moldova has already set off towards Chisinau. These are medical protective masks, medical overalls, infrared thermometers, medical glasses, surgical gloves and shoe covers.



“Most likely, tomorrow morning humanitarian aid will arrive at its destination.



I express gratitude to the Chinese leadership for the support of our people in the days of severe trials.



In addition, I sincerely thank the Ukrainian authorities for providing the necessary assistance in transporting humanitarian aid across Ukraine,” the President said.