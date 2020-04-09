Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Another person died from coronavirus in Moldova


The Ministry of Health reports about another case of coronavirus death in our country. It's about a 53-year-old woman from Soroca.

She was taken in serious condition to the hospital on April 4. Today she passed away. Thus, the number of deaths from coronavirus at the moment in Moldova is 29.


Опубликовано: 16:58 09/04/2020

