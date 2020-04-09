Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the so-called parental days or days of remembrance of the dead in Moldova will be postponed to June 6-8. After a meeting with President Igor Dodon, this was stated by Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir.



“Given the current situation in the country, we will recommend that the memorial days be postponed to June 6, 7 and 8,” he said, noting that these days were chosen taking into account another large Orthodox holiday - the Trinity.



Also today it became known that the Holy Fire will nevertheless arrive on Easter in Moldova. It will be delivered under the patronage of the President. Easter service will be held, but without parishioners. They will be able to watch it at home live.