The World Bank is finalizing a program of activities that will help Moldova cope with the consequences of the crisis. As part of the project aimed at supporting the health sector, as well as supporting households and workers losing their jobs, $57.4 million will be transferred to Moldova.



According to the WB analysis, this year the countries of Europe and Central Asia, including Moldova, are expecting an economic downturn with an expected gradual recovery starting from the third quarter of this year, moldpres.md writes. In addition to the temporary cessation of major economic activities and loss of income, the impact of the spread of the virus in Moldova will be associated with a decrease in export demand, in the number of tourists arriving, as well as remittances.



However, as the document emphasizes, if the spread of coronavirus continues in the third quarter of 2020, the consequences of COVID-19 will be even more serious.