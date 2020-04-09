The Emergency Management Commission made a number of important decisions:



1. From April 10, the movement of international passenger and freight transport through the checkpoints Ocnita-Sochireany and Larga-Chelmentsy will resume;



2. In Soroca, where quarantine was introduced, from April 9, it is forbidden for citizens over 63 to leave their homes without special need. For urgent needs this can be done only from 09.00 am to 1.00 pm. In addition, groups of more than two people are banned. Online trading is also prohibited (with the exception of food, medicine and sanitary goods);



3. From April 9, quarantine is introduced in the village of Talmaza, Stefan-Vody district;



4. For the period of emergency, the process of considering applications for obtaining and renouncing citizenship is suspended;



5. Those who lose their jobs during the state of emergency when registering as unemployed are not required to personally purchase a compulsory medical insurance policy;



6. Citizens who are unable to confirm their seniority over the past 12 months, as well as those who have returned from abroad before registering as unemployed, must purchase a medical insurance policy;



7. Until June 30, the validity period of the EKMT certification has been extended (verification of safety systems, control of emission of pollutants and level of noise produced by freight vehicles);



8. Street trade in vegetables and fruits of own production is allowed. Authorization be issued by the local administration;



9. Passing exams for the posts of judges and prosecutors is postponed until the state of emergency is lifted;



10. The charter flight Warsaw-Chisinau was canceled due to low demand and authorization for charters Moscow-Chisinau and London-Chisinau-Prague was issued;



11. On April 11-12, public transport in Chisinau and Balti was suspended, Actualitati.md writes.

