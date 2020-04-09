The Moldovan authorities are well prepared to deal with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the measures taken are effective. This opinion is shared by the majority of participants in the survey “Perception of the coronavirus epidemic,” presented by IMAS.



According to the study, 63% of respondents said that measures taken in connection with the spread of coronavirus were good and very good.



At the same time, 54% are sure that the Moldovan authorities are doing everything necessary to prevent the spread of infection. 59% of respondents believe that the actions of the authorities are appropriate.



Moreover, over 90% support measures to ban social events, home isolation and termination of educational institutions. 86% positively rated the ban on movement of groups of more than three people, and 82% rated positively the ban on holding church services.



63% of respondents agree with the need to use the army.



The study was conducted by phone, from March 31 to April 8. The sample embraced 1,020 people in all areas of the country. The margin of error is 3.1%. The customer of the study is Public Media.