Starting April 10, all patients with a mild form of coronavirus will receive treatment at home. This was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.



Patients will be monitored by the family doctors and report their condition by phone.



It is noteworthy that home treatment will receive infected patients who do not have chronic diseases. Patients older than 60 years, as well as children and pregnant women will be hospitalized.