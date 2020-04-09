Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Опрос: Свыше 90% граждан уверены, что власти Молдовы подготовлены к борьбе с пандемией
 

Patients with mild COVID-19 form will be treated at home


Starting April 10, all patients with a mild form of coronavirus will receive treatment at home. This was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Patients will be monitored by the family doctors and report their condition by phone.

It is noteworthy that home treatment will receive infected patients who do not have chronic diseases. Patients older than 60 years, as well as children and pregnant women will be hospitalized.


Опубликовано: 15:22 09/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The condition of one of the patients with coronavirus is extremely serious
  • COVID-19: three more patients were released from the hospital
  • 37 patients with coronavirus are in serious condition
  • The Ministry of Health has determined the list of hospitals for treatment o ...
  • Data for April 3 on COVID-19: two people recovered, 62 in serious condition










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV