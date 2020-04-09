In Moldova, seven more patients recovered from coronavirus
Another seven people have recovered from the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection reports. Thus, the total number of completely cured of COVID-19 in our country is 50 people.
128 people are in serious condition, 367 patients are in average stable and the condition of the remaining infected is rated as satisfactory.
Опубликовано: 15:18 09/04/2020
