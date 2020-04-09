Ministry of Health: 128 patients stay in serious condition due to coronavirus
According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, 128 out of 1,174 infected people are in serious condition. At the same time 68 children are in the hospitals of the capital with the confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
According to the agency, 116 cases were imported to Moldova from European countries, and 1,058 cases are of local infection.
According to the agency, 116 cases were imported to Moldova from European countries, and 1,058 cases are of local infection.
Опубликовано: 15:16 09/04/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: