To date, over five thousand tests have been carried out in Moldova to detect COVID-19. Most were processed in the laboratories of the National Agency of Public Health, the rest - in the private clinics. Such data was presented by President Igor Dodon.



“If out of 3,500 tests in state laboratories 914 gave a positive result, only 142 were positive out of 1,517 in private ones. This shows that judging by the symptoms, as happens in the state-owned clinics, the confirmation level is 20-25%. And in private, where they test massively, the rate of confirmed cases is less than 10%," explained President Igor Dodon.



The Head of State noted that at this stage in Moldova there were enough tests for people with symptoms of coronavirus and authorities are ready to start testing the risk groups.