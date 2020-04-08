During the state of emergency it will not be possible to obtain citizenship of the Republic of Moldova
This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.
“The process of granting the Moldovan citizenship will be frozen, we are not talking about citizenship through investments. We are talking about a normal process that has never been stopped. We decided to freeze the process both in terms of accepting applications and in terms of approving existing applications,” said Prime Minister Ion Chicu.
Recall that the state of emergency in Moldova will last until May 15.
Опубликовано: 09:53 09/04/2020
