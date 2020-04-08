Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Ион Кику разъяснил условия предоставления пособия по безработице
 

During the state of emergency it will not be possible to obtain citizenship of the Republic of Moldova


This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

The process of granting the Moldovan citizenship will be frozen, we are not talking about citizenship through investments. We are talking about a normal process that has never been stopped. We decided to freeze the process both in terms of accepting applications and in terms of approving existing applications,” said Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

Recall that the state of emergency in Moldova will last until May 15.


Опубликовано: 09:53 09/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ion Chicu: There are prerequisites for the introduction of a state of emerg ...
  • Ion Chicu: Ukraine is ready to offer gas to Moldova after January 1, 2020 i ...
  • Dodon told how Basescu may obtain citizenship of Moldova
  • Foreign investors will be able to obtain the Moldovan citizenship
  • Chicu called on MPs to declare a state of emergency in Moldova for 60 days










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV