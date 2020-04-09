Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Public transport will not go this weekend in Chisinau and Balti


Public transport in Chisinau and Balti will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12.

This provision is contained in the decision of the Commission for Emergency Situations. According to ipn.md, in both cities operation of transport without conductors was also extended until April 24.


Опубликовано: 09:49 09/04/2020

