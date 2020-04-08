Chisinau mayoralty allocated 40 million lei from the municipal budget to combat COVID-19. This was announced by Ion Cheban, the general mayor of the capital, on his page on the social network.



According to the mayor, financial resources will be transferred to the Department of Social Assistance and municipal health institutions. It is worth noting that before this, the municipality allocated more than 9 million lei to all institutions, and donated material assistance from economic agents, including disinfectants, masks, and other supplies.



In addition, the mayoralty provided a number of services to doctors: free transport, meals, hotel accommodation, and free mobile telephony services.



“Every day we are worried about how and what we will do in the next step to help doctors, as well as all citizens,” wrote Ion Cheban.