Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said that the decision to tighten the quarantine regime in Soroca was made due to non-compliance with the restrictions in this locality, which caused an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19, Actualitati.md writes.



Thus, special measures are introduced regarding the movement of citizens, and additional forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Army will monitor it. The commission also decided to ban leaving home without a real reason for people over 63 years old.



It is also forbidden to gather in quantities of more than two people. All residents leaving their homes must use personal protective equipment, including when traveling in a car. It is forbidden to be more than two people in a car, including the driver.



A ban on online trading with the exception of medicines and food is also introduced.