The number of coronavirus victims in Moldova has increased to 27 people
Three more people died from the new type of coronavirus. This was reported by Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.
We are talking about an 80-year-old resident of Glodeni, and another 80-year-old resident of Soroca. In addition, another death was recorded in the Transnistrian region.
Thus, the number of coronavirus victims reached 27 people.
Опубликовано: 17:45 08/04/2020
