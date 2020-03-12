The Ministry of Health will make a recommendation to the Commission on Emergencies to introduce quarantine in the Talmaza village of Stefan-Vody district. This was stated at a press briefing by Viorica Dumbraveanu.



“We understand that this is a large village, but, based on the number of infected people, we want to prevent effects that may follow. In this village, 29 people became infected with the coronavirus,” she explained.



It is worth noting that more than 7,000 people live in the village of Talmaza. Previously, quarantine was introduced and is still operating in the municipality of Soroca, in the town of Stefan Vody and in the village of Karakhasan, Stefan-Vody district.