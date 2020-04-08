Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Coronavirus in Moldova: situation on the morning of April 8


As of the morning of April 8, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova has not changed: 1,056.

114 people are in serious condition, 328 - in average, the rest - in satisfactory. Seven people are connected to ventilators. Two more people died: a man of 71 years old and another man of 62 years old. They were taken to the Emergency Hospital from Cahul and Glodeni on April 2 and 6 in serious condition. Thus, the number of deaths increased to 24. 43 people were cured.


