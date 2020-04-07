Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент: Хаоса на валютном рынке не будет!
 

In Moldova, the number of new coronavirus infected declines for the third day consecutively


A positive trend has been observed for the third day in a row in Moldova. The number of new coronavirus infected is declining.

If on Saturday, April 4, the number of new infected was 161, on Sunday, April 5, 112 on April 6, 101 - 11 less, today it is 91.

Recall that the total number of confirmed cases at the moment is 1,056. 40 people have recovered, 22 have died.


Опубликовано: 18:00 07/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 112 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number in M ...
  • Urgent! 161 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
  • Died a Moldovan infected with coronavirus in Italy
  • Igor Dodon: By mid-April, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus can ...
  • BREAKING! Another 27 cases of suspected coronavirus in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     