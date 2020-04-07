A positive trend has been observed for the third day in a row in Moldova. The number of new coronavirus infected is declining.



If on Saturday, April 4, the number of new infected was 161, on Sunday, April 5, 112 on April 6, 101 - 11 less, today it is 91.



Recall that the total number of confirmed cases at the moment is 1,056. 40 people have recovered, 22 have died.