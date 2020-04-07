The National Bank of Moldova has sufficient liquidity to prevent chaos in the foreign exchange market. This was stated by President Igor Dodon during a briefing following the meeting of the Supreme Security Council.



“The National Bank of Moldova has decided to reduce the base rate and the required reserve ratio to 34%. Thus, there is enough liquidity in the banking system,” said Igor Dodon.



“I warn those who intend to engage in currency speculation. You have already suffered losses: on Thursday you raised it, and on Friday you were forced to sell cheaper. Do not play, speculation will be suppressed. The National Bank has sufficient foreign exchange reserves to maintain stability,” said Igor Dodon.