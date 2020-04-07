According to the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection in Moldova, as of April 7, 91 new cases of infection were registered. Of these, five were exported from European countries, 86 - local infection.



It is also reported that one patient aged 54 died.



In total, 510 tests for the detection of a new type of coronavirus have been conducted over the past day.



The total number of infected is 1,056 people.