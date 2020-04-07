Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент: Хаоса на валютном рынке не будет!
 

COVID-19: 91 new cases of infection in Moldova


According to the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection in Moldova, as of April 7, 91 new cases of infection were registered. Of these, five were exported from European countries, 86 - local infection.

It is also reported that one patient aged 54 died.

In total, 510 tests for the detection of a new type of coronavirus have been conducted over the past day.

The total number of infected is 1,056 people.


Опубликовано: 17:49 07/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • March 30: 35 new cases of COVID-19
  • Ministry of Health: 17 new cases of coronavirus infection
  • COVID-19: In Moldova, 101 new cases of infection
  • Six new cases of coronavirus infection
  • Ministry of Health: No new cases of COVID-19 infection detected










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     