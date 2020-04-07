The Republic of Moldova has everything necessary to overcome the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. President Igor Dodon said after the meeting of the Supreme Security Council.



According to the President, the authorities are moving to the fourth scenario of the fight against the dangerous virus, since in the coming days the number of infected people will exceed one thousand people.



Igor Dodon noted that 27 hospitals, as well as a specialized distribution center equipped in one of the pavilions at Moldexpo to receive citizens with suspected COVID-19, would fight the infection throughout the republic. In addition, if necessary, several more similar institutions will be opened.



The President also assured that in Moldova there were enough medical personnel (about 50 thousand medical workers, Ed.) to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic.



The Head of the republic emphasized that the medical staff would be primarily checked for COVID-19, as well as provided with all the necessary conditions for work.



